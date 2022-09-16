Brussels Airlines suspends flights to Monrovia, Liberia

Brussels Airlines is forced to cancel its flights between Brussels Airport, Belgium and Monrovia Airport, Liberia until further notice. In a statement to Liberian newspapers, the Belgian airline explained that it had to take the drastic measure as the airport lacks proper approach and landing systems in accordance with the airline’s operating procedures and with international aviation law.

FrontpageAfrica knows that the ICAO gave Liberia three months time to repair the damaged equipment, including the navigation systems and the Instrument Landing System (ILS) Localizer at the airport of Monrovia.

During a “grace period” of three months, Brussels Airlines was still able to operate flights towards the country but has now informed the airport authorities that it no longer can continue to risk its aircraft and flout Belgian aviation laws.

The airport also faces other problems as on 27 April, Brussels Airlines had to turn back to Freetown, Sierra Leone over a power outage at the airport of Monrovia.

Reporters have been told that a complete renovation to fix all the problems would cost around $20 million.

Today’s flight SN241 towards Monrovia via Freetown has been cancelled.

Source: Liberia: SN Brussels Cancels Flights to Monrovia over Safety Concerns at the Roberts International Airport