Strike averted: Brussels Airlines pilots call off planned walkout

A strike from 23 March 2024 until 27 March 2024 by pilots of Brussels Airlines has been called off.

Negotiations between Brussels Airlines management and pilot unions took place today and have resulted in a solid base for further negotiations.

As a result, a looming strike by Brussels Airlines pilots that was about to take place from Saturday 23 March 2024 until Wednesday 27 March 2024 has been called off.

Follow-up negotiations are planned for tomorrow. If these negotiations do not lead to a formal agreement, a new strike is still possible and could disrupt the airline’s flying program as of Wednesday 27 March 2024.

Yesterday, Brussels Airlines already announced that it reached an agreement with cabin crew unions about reward package.

Further updates will be provided as negotiations progress.