Social tensions at Brussels Airlines: pilots seek mediation procedure over salaries

Pilots at Brussels Airlines, a Lufthansa subsidiary, have requested a mediation procedure from the SPF Employment, Labor and Social Dialogue (FOD Werkgelegenheid, Arbeid en sociaal overleg/SPF Emploi, Travail et Concertation Sociale) regarding their salary demands, as announced by the socialist union BBTK/SETCa. They are concerned about the lack of progress in negotiations with the management regarding their remuneration conditions.

“Despite repeated calls for constructive dialogue, discussions regarding a salary increase and other crucial issues have been stagnant for weeks,” the union lamented. The meetings scheduled as part of the mediation, on February 19th and March 1st, are seen as a crucial opportunity to advance the issue, according to SETCa.

“The pilots’ delegation remains determined to find a solution that acknowledges the financial sacrifices made during the coronavirus crisis. A solution aimed at improving the economic situation of the pilots, considering the company’s increasing profits,” detailed the trade union.

Social tensions have persisted for several months within Brussels Airlines, involving both pilots and cabin crew, as well as ground operations personnel. A 24-hour pilot strike took place in mid-January. The conflict revolves around what is known as the “cafeteria plan,” a series of extra-legal benefits enjoyed by pilots in addition to their regular salary. According to the socialist union BBTK, the management refuses to index this cafeteria plan, effectively reducing the purchasing power of the pilots.

This article is sourced from the Belgian French newspaper Sudinfo.