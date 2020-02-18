Severe turbulence on Brussels Airlines flight between New York and Brussels

On 14 February, a Brussels Airlines Airbus A330 (OO-SFB) operated flight SN502 between New York JFK, United States and Brussels, Belgium. 88 minutes before landing, however, the aircraft encountered severe turbulence.

In total, four passengers and two cabin crew members got injured, spokeswoman Wencke Lemmes explained to Aviation24.be, adding that the aircraft continued to Brussels and was met by medical services. While the passengers were able to continue their journey, one severely injured crew member (broken bones) was hospitalized.