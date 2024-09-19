Brussels Airlines set to launch partnership with Beobank and Mastercard

Brussels Airlines and Miles & More, the loyalty program of Lufthansa Group, announce a strategic partnership with Beobank and Mastercard. This new partnership consists in the launch of a cobranded card with loyalty program.

In the future, the cobranded card will be issued by Beobank with Mastercard as the network partner. Both companies participated successfully in a tendering process.

This new partnership consists in the launch of a cobranded card with loyalty program offering customers a large range of home or travel related benefits, including attractive miles earn rates, on top of the usual credit card benefits.

?The product release is planned in the second quarter of 2025.