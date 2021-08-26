Brussels Airlines responds to demand for winter-sun destinations

Brussels Airlines sees an increase in the demand for winter-sun destinations from both individual passengers and travel agents.

As of 30 September Brussels Airlines adds Marrakech to its flight offer.

As from 31 October also flights to winter-sun destinations Lanzarote & Hurghada.

Additional flights to Tenerife and Gran Canaria during school holidays.

In the aftermath of a rainy summer in Belgium, during which the flights to vacation destinations in Southern Europe were particularly successful, Brussels Airlines notices that also in the coming months there is a demand for holiday destinations in the sun. The airline wants to meet this demand with extra flights to winter-sun destinations.

As from 30 September, Marrakech will for the first time be part of Brussels Airlines’ offer. The Moroccan city will be connected twice a week with flights on Thursdays and Sundays. Thanks to the low chance of precipitation, this city with its wide variety of cultures is the ideal destination for either a weekend or a longer vacation in the sun.

For the first time since March 2020, Hurghada is again part of the Brussels Airlines network. As from 31 October, the Red Sea resort will be served three times a week (Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday).

With the addition of Lanzarote as from 31 October, Brussels Airlines strengthens its presence on the Canary Islands, where it will also fly to Tenerife and Gran Canaria this winter. To these last two destinations additional frequencies are added during the Belgian school holidays. With flights on Thursdays and Saturdays, Lanzarote is the ideal destination for both short and longer winter vacations in the sun.

Tickets can be booked on brusselsairlines.com or at travel agencies.

The complete winter offer of Brussels Airlines will follow in the course of September.