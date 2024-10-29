Brussels Airlines reports record €78 million EBIT for Summer, driven by long-haul expansion and enhanced punctuality

In the peak travel period from July to September, Brussels Airlines achieved a record adjusted EBIT of €78 million, underlining its successful summer operations. This remarkable result is attributed to an increase in long-haul flights and improved punctuality, though overall results for the year remain lower than in the first nine months of 2023 due to early-year operational challenges. The summer’s success, however, validates Brussels Airlines’ strategic growth plan.

Strong Passenger Numbers and Network Expansion

In the third quarter of 2024, Brussels Airlines welcomed 2.5 million passengers across more than 17,000 flights, marking a 1.3% increase compared to the same period last year. Despite a 2.5% decrease in the total number of flights, the airline added its tenth long-haul aircraft, enhancing its capacity to key destinations in sub-Saharan Africa. The newly introduced Nairobi route quickly became the highest-occupancy route in the airline’s long-haul network. However, capacity on European routes was slightly reduced due to the lack of a wet-lease partner during the summer.

Operational Excellence and Financial Impact

Punctuality and schedule stability were significantly improved over the summer, with Brussels Airlines achieving a 99% completion rate for scheduled flights and a 72% on-time arrival rate. This accomplishment places the airline among the top five most punctual major carriers in Europe. High punctuality not only enhances customer satisfaction but also reduces operational costs associated with irregularities, further bolstering the airline’s financial performance. Brussels Airlines aims to continue improving these figures as part of its ongoing commitment to operational excellence.

Future Fleet and Network Expansion

The financial gains from the summer operations have prompted Brussels Airlines to announce plans for further expansion, with three additional Airbus A330 aircraft joining its fleet in the coming years. CFO Nina Öwerdieck expressed confidence in the airline’s growth trajectory, acknowledging the dedication of Brussels Airlines’ staff during the busy summer season. “Our focus on customer satisfaction and growth is proving effective. The addition of our tenth long-haul aircraft has positively impacted our financial performance, and we are excited to expand our fleet further,” Öwerdieck said.

Seasonal Demand Strategy and Winter Adjustments

Brussels Airlines has adapted its strategy to address the seasonal demand fluctuation by adding more flights to sun-soaked destinations for the winter season. New routes include Fuerteventura in Spain’s Canary Islands, along with increased frequencies to Spanish, Portuguese, and Greek cities. Additionally, Brussels Airlines has signed a wet-lease agreement with Air Baltic, which will station four A220 aircraft in Brussels for the summer, allowing for flexible capacity adjustments across the seasons.

In summer 2025, the airline will also introduce a new initiative, hiring student cabin crew to bolster staff levels during peak travel months. These student employees will receive the same rigorous selection and training as other cabin crew members, ensuring high standards in safety and service.

Managing Middle East Operations Amid Regional Instability

The current uncertainty in the Middle East remains a challenge for Brussels Airlines, which typically operates 10 to 14 flights per week to the region. While these flights are currently suspended, Brussels Airlines is prepared to resume operations as soon as conditions permit, reaffirming its commitment to connecting Brussels with key regions worldwide.

Through strategic fleet expansions, operational improvements, and a responsive approach to demand, Brussels Airlines is positioned for continued growth, building on this record-breaking summer performance and paving the way for a strong close to 2024.