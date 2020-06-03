Brussels Airlines reports a first quarter net loss of €93 million

The travel restrictions imposed due to the global spread of the coronavirus have significantly impacted Brussels Airlines’ financial results in the first quarter of 2020. The airline’s revenue fell by 17% to €233 million. Adjusted EBIT amounted to minus 64 million euros in the first quarter of 2020 (prior year: minus 36%) and its net profit amounted to minus €93 million, or 98% down on the previous year.

The Belgian airline suspended all flights as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and is operating at minimal capacity for repatriation flights and the transport of medical equipment. The existing restructuring programme (reboot) for Brussels Airlines is to be further intensified as a result of the coronavirus outbreak; this is to include a reduction of the fleet by 30% and the number of employees by 25%.

On 15 June, the airline will restart its commercial flights from its hub at Brussels Airport.