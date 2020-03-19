Brussels Airlines repatriates over 9,500 Belgians from 14 countries

Given the worldwide coronavirus crisis and the request of the Belgian authorities to all Belgians on vacation to return to Belgium, Brussels Airlines is bringing home more than 9,500 compatriots on 56 repatriation flights.

Brussels Airlines yesterday announced that it temporarily suspends all its scheduled flight operations between 21 March and 19 April, as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Today until Friday, the airline continues to operate a small part of its flight offer, in order to bring compatriots and its flight crews home. On top, the Belgian airline keeps aircraft standby in the days after to repatriate Belgians who are currently abroad, in cooperation with the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The first flights from Agadir and Marrakesh in Morocco, four in total, landed yesterday with each 180 passengers on board.

At this moment, 56 rescue flights are planned to bring 9,500 Belgians from 14 countries to Brussels, including The Gambia, Morocco, Spain and Portugal. As the situation evolves, Brussels Airlines remains standby for more repatriations flights at the request of the authorities.

Brussels Airlines thanks its cabin and cockpit crew who volunteer to operate these special flights in difficult times, making it possible to bring passengers home.

All Belgians who are currently abroad and are looking to return to Belgium, are requested to register themselves on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – https://travellersonline.diplomatie.be/