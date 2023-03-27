Relaunch of direct flights from Billund Airport to the EU’s capital with Brussels Airlines

Belgians will not get a Legoland in Charleroi, but they can again fly to the original Legoland in Billund

Yesterday there was joy at Billund Airport when Brussels Airlines reopened its direct route between Brussels and Billund Airport. The joy of the reopening is shared by Billund Airport, politicians, officials, families and tourists who need a direct connection or fly further out into the world in the Brussels network.

Yesterday there was a route opening at Billund Airport for Brussels Airlines, which reopened the route to Brussels after being on standby since the start of the Corona pandemic. It was celebrated with an event at the gate with a ribbon cutting, coffee and cake and speeches from the Belgian ambassador Michiel Maertens, Lufthansa’s General Manager Sales for Denmark Patrick Pötzsch and Director of Route Development, Communication & Marketing at Billund Airport Jesper Klausholm.

Jesper Klausholm is extremely satisfied with the reopening and puts a few words on Brussels Airlines as a symbol: “The fact that Brussels Airlines is back on the platform again symbolises that there is political and business prosperity in Western Denmark. The route is important for business, EU parliamentarians, officials from Western Denmark and family relations, but also for those looking for a cultural city break.”

The Belgian ambassador, Michiel Maertens, agrees with Jesper Klausholm and is also looking forward to the connection: “I am very much looking forward to the new direct connection between Denmark and Belgium with Brussels Airlines. It brings Belgium closer to the Danes living in Jutland, both in terms of business, but also pleasure. It is also good news for Belgians who want to explore Denmark beyond Copenhagen.”

Brussels as another network airport from the Lufthansa Group

The connection to Brussels will be Billund Airport’s fourth network airport from the Lufthansa Group, and when Austrian Airlines opens its route to Vienna on April 4, all of Lufthansa’s network airports will be represented at Billund Airport. This means that the route gives travellers the opportunity to fly to even more destinations around the world via the network airports in Brussels, Vienna, Munich, Frankfurt or Zurich.

“With the addition of the route to Brussels, Billund will be positioned in the top 30 of the airports that are of the 250 destinations in the global Lufthansa Group network connected to all 5 hubs. It is an offer for our customers that cannot be matched and is a big step in relation to our growth plans in Western Denmark,” says Patrick Pötzsch, General Manager Sales Denmark at Lufthansa.

Increases accessibility to political life

The direct route between Billund and Brussels helps to make the daily life of West Danish politicians, diplomats and civil servants more flexible, because accessibility to Brussels has increased. It has great value for Asger Christensen, Member of the European Parliament, but also for the actual recruitment of West Danes for important EU work.

“It is fantastic news that Billund now has a direct connection to Brussels. Not only for me as a Member of the European Parliament, but also for all the other many Danes who live in Belgium, and for the many diplomats, officials and other travellers who often travel back and forth between Denmark and Brussels. We lack Danes in the EU systems and Danes in Brussels. So I hope that with the direct connection from Billund, we can make it easier to also recruit more Danes from Jutland to Brussels, and thus to the important work in the EU,” states Asger Christensen.

Anders Vistisen, Member of the European Parliament, agrees with Asger Christensen and is also enthusiastic about the new route directly out of Billund Airport: “The route is good for Denmark and for the whole country’s cohesion. Western Denmark is connected more closely to the rest of Europe – and it is obvious that the business world will be able to profit from the route opening to that extent. For me personally, it is a huge gain with the new direct route between Billund and Brussels – this way I can avoid two weekly stopovers and instead spend my time on political work in the European Parliament.”