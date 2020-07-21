Brussels Airlines receives € 290 million state aid in exchange for firm guarantees about its future

After months of negotiations, an agreement to rescue Brussels Airlines has been reached, Belgian broadcast VRT NWS reports. The Belgian government will borrow Brussels Airlines € 290 million only in exchange for firm guarantees about the future of the airline.

On 17 March, Brussels Airlines appealed to the government for € 290 million. In return, the government wanted guarantees for the airline’s preservation and growth. That agreement is now almost complete. The text has yet to pass through Lufthansa’s board of directors and the Belgian government, but VRT NWS knows that no problems are to be expected.

Last Friday, the 25th and final conference call took place. Politically, however, it is rumoured that Lufthansa was far more willing after Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Development Cooperation Alexander De Croo reprimanded Lufthansa in parliament.

Other subsidiaries Austrian Airlines and SWISS received similar state aid, like parent company Lufthansa, which received € 9 billion state aid from Germany.