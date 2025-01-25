Problematic schedules and leave for Brussels Airlines staff: A call for new dialogue

Brussels Airlines employees are expressing dissatisfaction with their work conditions as of January 24, 2025. Key issues include a significant reduction in flight hours during the winter season and unilaterally assigned leave schedules, which lower income in winter and reduce rest days in summer.

In the autumn of 2024, the airline hired temporary staff without consulting workers’ representatives, aggravating tensions. Many permanent staff now fall well below their expected monthly flight hours, resulting in substantial income loss, while temporary workers receive assignments.

As summer approaches, inadequate rest periods may heighten fatigue and risk safety. Unions urge management to adopt fair planning and address these concerns for a safe and efficient summer season.