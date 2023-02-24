Brussels Airlines, pilots reach agreement on pay; strike threat removed

Unions representing the pilots working for Brussels Airlines have reached an agreement with the management of the airline. This news was heard from the unions. A proposed strike has been called off.

Huge dissatisfaction among the pilots on the salary decrease during the coronavirus pandemic. To fly the Belgian airline through the crisis, staff agreed on a pay cut.

Part of the pilot salary was converted into a benefits program (cafetaria plan), but due to sky-rocketing inflation, the purchasing power of the pilots declined.

Unions and Brussels Airlines management reached an agreement on Friday, union member Tim Roelandt confirmed. Concessions have been made to compensate the pilots’ loss of purchasing power. With the agreement, the strike threat has been removed.