Brussels Airlines pilots confirm 11 December strike

Without a proper answer of the management of Brussels Airlines, the unions representing the pilots confirm their intentions for a strike, scheduled for 11 December. During the past two weeks, reconciliation meetings between Brussels Airlines and unions didn’t yield positive results.

Two weeks ago, pilots had issued a strike notice for actions starting December 11, but management hoped to prevent these, similar to how they avoided a cabin crew strike between 1 and 3 December.

The proposal includes financial guarantees and agreements on various work-related aspects.