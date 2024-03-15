Pilots announce 4-day warning strike at Brussels Airlines, starting 23 March

In response to stalled reward negotiations, Brussels Airlines pilot unions have announced a warning strike set to commence on March 23rd. The decision comes after management failed to present an acceptable proposal, leaving workers with no choice but to take action.

The strike will last four days, ending on March 27th, with crews urged to gather outside the b.house wearing uniforms on the first day from 09:00 to 11:00. Subsequent days will see pilots staying at home, with outstation crews flying to bring planes back to base.

Despite their preference to avoid striking, unions stress the gravity of the situation and hope for a resolution that meets their reasonable demands. The workforce’s unity remains strong as they assert their role as crucial to the company’s success.

Further updates will be provided as negotiations progress.