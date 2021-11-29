Pilot becomes unwell: Brussels Airlines flight returns to Brussels

On 29 November, a Brussels Airlines Airbus A330 (registered OO-SFF) was operating flight SN277 between Brussels, Belgium and Accra, Ghana.

Around 25 minutes into the flight – abeam the city of Paris, one of the pilots became unwell. The decision was then made to return to Brussels.

The flight carried 285 passengers and was heading for Lomé, Togo with a stopover in Accra, a spokesperson of the airline told Belgian press adding that the pilot didn’t have symptoms of COVID-19.

At around 14:00 (UTC +1), the aircraft departed again with a stand-by pilot. The aircraft is expected to land in Accra with a delay of around two hours.