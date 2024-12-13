[Pics] Brussels Airlines unveils star chef Arabelle Meirlaen as culinary partner for business class dining

Starting January 2025, Brussels Airlines will elevate its Business Class dining experience on long-haul flights by collaborating with renowned Michelin-starred chef Arabelle Meirlaen. Known for her innovative, vegetable-forward cuisine, Chef Meirlaen will craft seasonal menus reflecting the best of Belgian gastronomy, succeeding chef Michaël Vrijmoed in the airline’s prestigious “Star Chef” programme.

Meirlaen, based in Marchin, in the province of Liège, is celebrated for her intuitive and sustainable cooking philosophy. As Belgium’s longest-standing female Michelin-starred chef and the recipient of the Michelin Green Star for sustainability, she focuses on fresh, wholesome ingredients, often sourced directly from her garden and greenhouse. She also holds the distinction of being the first woman to receive Gault&Millau’s Chef of the Year title in 2014.

Her menus will rotate quarterly and will include creative vegetable-based dishes infused with seasonal flavours. Complementing the meals, passengers can enjoy regional Belgian beers, including a signature brew named “Arabelle,” crafted exclusively for Brussels Airlines.

Philip Mortier, Inflight Product Manager, expressed the airline’s pride in showcasing Belgium’s culinary excellence:

“We’re excited to partner with Chef Meirlaen, whose approach highlights the beauty of vegetables and spices. Passengers will experience the rich flavors of Belgium with every bite.”

Chef Meirlaen shared her excitement about joining the Star Chef tradition, calling it a dream come true:

“Cooking mirrors life itself: vibrant, flavorful, and infused with love. I hope every guest feels that passion and joy in every dish.”

This partnership marks the fifteenth collaboration in the airline’s decade-long Star Chef initiative, underlining its commitment to delivering an unparalleled onboard dining experience while championing sustainability and Belgian culture.

Text and pictures © André Orban