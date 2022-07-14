[Pics] Brussels Airlines unites the world again at Tomorrowland – First flight from Oslo landed at Brussels

130 nationalities on board more than 350 flights



After a two–year hiatus, Brussels Airlines is finally back to bringing nearly 25,000 festivalgoers of more than 130 nationalities to Tomorrowland in Boom. As of 13 July, more than 175 flights will depart from 69 different airports to Brussels Airport, where passengers will already feel the rhythm of the festival thanks to DJ sets amongst others.



For the 16th edition of the world’s best music festival, 600,000 festivalgoers from more than 200 different countries will unite in Boom for three weekends of Tomorrowland, this year with the theme “The Reflection of Love.” More than 700 artists are programmed across 14 stages.



Brussels Airlines brings the world to Belgium and Boom



Brussels Airlines sold nearly 13,000 flight packages to music fans flying out of 69 different airports to Belgium for the festival, accounting for nearly 25,000 Tomorrowland passengers travelling to and from Brussels on more than 350 Brussels Airlines flights. Ten flights will be transformed into exclusive #TMLpartyflights with a live DJ set at an altitude of ten kilometres.



The very first party flight brought the first festivalgoers from Oslo to Brussels today, 13 July, in the company of the British DJ duo Goodboys. To immediately get into the mood, festivalgoers in Oslo were treated to the first of eight gate parties ( see pictures hereunder)

For the fourth time, Amare is bringing music lovers from around the world to Tomorrowland. Amare is one of Brussels Airlines’ five Belgian Icons, an Airbus A320 dedicated to Tomorrowland. The aircraft is painted on the outside with a gigantic eagle, and also brings the Tomorrowland atmosphere inside thanks to mood lighting and a Bose music system.



“As Belgium’s home carrier, we are very proud to have been a partner of the globally renowned Belgian festival Tomorrowland for ten years already. In 2012, we organised the first 25 party flights. We also created the Global Journey packages that year, allowing international festivalgoers to combine the festival with both their hotel or camping stay and their transportation by bus, train or plane. In 2017, we unveiled Amare, a plane with a special Tomorrowland livery, entirely dedicated to the festival. And we are convinced that the future will bring even more beautiful realisations together,” said Michel Moriaux, Head of Marketing, Brussels Airlines.



In total, 46,000 Global Journey packages were sold to festivalgoers of 133 nationalities. The five most common nationalities are American (almost 12%), German (10.5%), Spanish (over 7%), French and British (both just over 6%). Noteworthy is that 2% of the travellers are of Belgian nationality.



Brussels Airport to the rhythm of Tomorrowland



The unique Tomorrowland atmosphere continues upon arrival at and departure from Brussels Airport. Since mid–June, a beautiful Tomorrowland globe was set up on the curb (the area between the departure hall and the car park), which lights up and spins at night.



On 18th and 25th July and 1st August, DJs will be performing in the airport between 06:00 and 20:00 (at Beers & Cheers, Pier A). In addition to the live music, passengers can find the clothing line by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike in the Fashion Boutique while cosmetics by Anouk Matton will be for sale in the Aelia Duty-Free shop (Pier A).



Nearly three hundred Brussels Airlines volunteers ensure the ultimate Tomorrowland

experience. As every year, Brussels Airlines is inviting everyone to take a free ride on the Ferris wheel on the festival grounds, with a stunning view of the fairy–tale landscape of Tomorrowland and beyond.



The airline’s employees will also be present at the service desk at the festival site so that passengers can make adjustments to their flight or get the right information about their trip right away and at the festival.



In order to offer its passengers a carefree return journey after a fantastic Tomorrowland experience, Brussels Airlines has once again set up a mobile bag drop–off at the DreamVille campsite. Partygoers travelling back by plane can already check in their luggage at the campsite and therefore do not have to carry their suitcases and tents to the airport themselves.



“After two postponed editions, dozens of Brussels Airlines employees have been working hard for months to provide music lovers with an exceptional experience. In addition, during the festival weekends, we can count on almost three hundred volunteers who will ensure that the festivalgoers have a carefree weekend. This starts with the ordering of their tickets, the departure from their home countries, during the festival itself until their return home. We are pleased to be able to contribute to the ultimate festival experience for the hundreds of thousands of People of Tomorrow, some of whom have been eagerly awaiting it since January 2020,” said Hind Hameurlaine, Manager Strategic Partnerships, Brussels Airlines

Oslo Airport gate party

Party flight SN2284

Arrival in Brussels

