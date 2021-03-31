Package holidays Sunweb now also available via link on brusselsairlines.com

Sunweb package holidays can now also be booked via a link to sunweb.be on the Brussels Airlines website. Sunweb and Brussels Airlines have worked together before, but it is a first for the airline to link to Sunweb’s package holiday offer, composed and sold by Sunweb. The two companies are highlighting the far-reaching flexibility they are offering together.

Due to the continuing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, consumers expect and value flexibility, security and guarantees. With the money-back guarantee and rebooking guarantee, Sunweb offers a package holiday that meets the demand of the customer. The money-back guarantee comes into effect when there is a negative travel advice because of COVID-19. Rebooking to another date and/or destination is possible free of charge, up to 6 weeks prior to departure.

“I am pleased that Brussels Airlines can take its longstanding strategic partner agreement with Tour Operator Sunweb to the next level. By adding a webpage “package tours” on brusselsairlines.com, which links to the Sunweb website, we can offer great added value to our customers,” Frederic Dechamps – Senior Director Sales Belgium – Lufthansa Group announces.

Tim van den Bergh, International Director Brand & Communications of Sunweb Group says: “In a market that is in a state of flux, I am proud to further strengthen our partnership with Brussels Airlines. The partnership gives Belgian holidaymakers the opportunity to discover beautiful destinations across Europe. With the far-reaching flexibility that we jointly offer, we want to give our customers the confidence to book. We believe that everyone deserves a nice vacation, because it is important to recharge, to relax and to put daily life on hold for a while’.

On the new Sunweb webpage, more than 1000 sun vacations can be found, to among others Portugal, Greece, Spain and Italy, but also ski vacations are part of the offer. The vacations offered by Sunweb are CO2-neutral and include a guarantee of repatriation.