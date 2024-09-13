Brussels Airlines unveils ambitious plans for fleet expansion and service enhancements

At a live press conference held at Brussels Airlines’ headquarters, b.house, Aviation24.be was present as CEO Dorothea von Boxberg and Jan Derycke, Head of Network and Planning, outlined the airline’s forward-thinking plans for fleet growth and service upgrades.

Fleet overview and expansion plans

Brussels Airlines currently operates 44 aircraft, divided between 10 long-haul (LH) and 34 medium-haul (MH) planes, including five state-of-the-art Airbus A320neo models. Serving 90 destinations worldwide, the airline transported 8.3 million passengers over the past year.

During the press conference, von Boxberg emphasised the airline’s plans to expand both short- and long-haul operations.

Short-haul expansion & wet-lease agreement:

To meet peak summer demand, Brussels Airlines has entered a three-year wet-lease agreement with airBaltic, adding four Airbus A220-300 aircraft to its fleet. Each A220, seating 148 passengers, will primarily operate point-to-point city routes. Von Boxberg hinted at the possibility of further capacity expansion by 2026, depending on market conditions.

The A220 aircraft was highlighted as the “best-in-class addition” to the fleet, offering advanced, fuel-efficient technology that enhances operational sustainability.

Long-haul growth:

Brussels Airlines aims to expand its long-haul network, which currently serves 18 destinations. Over the next few years, the airline plans to increase flight frequencies, improve direct connections, and introduce new destinations, particularly in West Africa. By 2025, three additional Airbus A330-300 aircraft will join the fleet, allowing the airline to grow its market presence in the region by 30%.

Significant cabin upgrades

A key highlight of the announcements was a €100 million investment in upgrading long-haul cabin interiors. The revamp will include new in-flight entertainment systems and updated seating configurations across all classes—business, premium economy, and economy. Although this project is still awaiting final approval from Lufthansa Group and won’t begin until 2027, it is expected to significantly elevate the passenger experience on long-haul flights.

In addition, Brussels Airlines will enhance its medium-haul service next year by introducing a curtain to separate business and economy class.

Employment and career growth

The planned fleet expansion will create numerous job opportunities. Von Boxberg explained that each new aircraft typically generates 250 full-time positions, including pilots, cabin crew, and ground staff. The airline will also support internal career development for current employees, fostering a path for growth within the company.

Tackling competition

Addressing the competitive landscape, von Boxberg stated: “Competition is everywhere, and we will strive to convince passengers by offering superior service and expanded networks.”

Despite the challenges, Brussels Airlines is optimistic that its fleet growth, service enhancements, and focus on expanding routes will attract more travelers and strengthen its competitive edge.

Future medium-haul aircraft and destinations

Discussions are underway within the Lufthansa Group about potentially expanding Brussels Airlines’ medium-haul fleet with larger Airbus neo models. While no firm decisions have been made, the airline is currently focusing on wet-lease agreements while exploring options for larger aircraft in the future.

Von Boxberg also touched on upcoming destinations. Bordeaux will not return to the schedule in Summer 2025, but Billund will be reintroduced. Meanwhile, United Airlines will continue its second New York Newark-Brussels flight, and Air Canada’s Toronto service will remain, underscoring Brussels Airlines’ efforts to build a well-coordinated hub with its airline partners. “There will be no additional flights next year, mainly due to an aircraft shortage, but additional flights might be added in 2026,” von Boxberg noted.

Looking forward

Dieter Vranckx, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SN Airholding, commented on the airline’s future: “The airline’s strategy to expand into Africa, invest heavily in cabin improvements, and add new aircraft to its fleet signifies its intent to remain a key player in both European and African markets. As Brussels Airlines continues to enhance its fleet and services, passengers can expect a more seamless and premium travel experience in the coming years.”