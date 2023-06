Since today, 2 June, Brussels Airlines’ newest addition into the fleet has operated her first flights: Nice, Geneva and Vienna. “Sierra November Quebec“, an Airbus A320, has been styled into the Star Alliance livery.

As OO-SNP, OO-SNQ operated for sister company Eurowings before entering into service at the Belgian carrier. Currently four aircraft are painted with the Star Alliance logo: three Airbus A320s (OO-SNC/OO-SNP/OO-SNQ) and one Airbus A319 (OO-SNY).