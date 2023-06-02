OO-SBA, Brussels Airlines’ first Airbus A320neo rolls out of the paint shop

The very first brand new aircraft in Brussels Airlines’ history, an Airbus A320neo (A320-251N) to be registered OO-SBA, has rolled out of the Airbus paint shop in Toulouse this 2 June in the evening.

There are still a few important steps before it will arrive in Brussels by the end of August. Brussels Airlines projects a reveal event in September and her first commercial flight in October. Two other A320neos should join the fleet in 2023, and two more the following year.

In July 2018, the short-lived VLM Airlines Brussels received an all-white Airbus A321-231, ex-Monarch G-ZBAF, which was also registered OO-SBA.

Earlier, between 1947 and 1955, the OO-SBA registration was used by a Sobelair C47.