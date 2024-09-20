October 1st Brussels Airport strike: most Brussels Airlines flights cancelled

Brussels Airlines has announced the cancellation of the majority of its flights scheduled for October 1, 2024, due to a national strike by security staff at Belgian airports. This strike, organized by the unions representing security workers, will significantly reduce capacity at security checkpoints at Brussels Airport, prompting the airline to take preemptive action to minimize disruptions.

In response to the strike, Brussels Airport has requested airlines to review and adjust their flight schedules. As a result, Brussels Airlines has made the difficult decision to cancel a large portion of its flights on that day. Affected passengers are being informed of the cancellations and rebooking options as swiftly as possible.

The Lufthansa subsidiary has promised to offer alternative travel arrangements to all passengers impacted by the cancellations. The airline is working diligently to rebook passengers on the earliest possible flights, which may involve rescheduling for a different date or rerouting via another Lufthansa Group hub.

The unions are protesting poor working conditions and cost-cutting measures despite the airport’s significant profit increase in 2023. They argue that while passenger amenities are heavily invested in, staff facilities and conditions remain outdated and inadequate. High sickness rates and turnover among security staff underscore the issues.

The strike aims to highlight the need for fair wages and better working conditions, sending a message against broader austerity measures affecting workers across Europe.

1 Oct #NationalManifestation in Brussels. We expect a major impact on our airport operations. To avoid long waiting times at security screening, many flights will be cancelled/rescheduled by airlines who will directly inform passengers impacted. More info: https://t.co/0FcxF5KJVA pic.twitter.com/oxJDVz4GWx — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) September 20, 2024