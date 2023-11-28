No agreement yet with the pilots of Brussels Airlines – Discussions continue

The recent conciliation meeting between Brussels Airlines and its pilots didn’t yield immediate results, but optimism remains for a resolution. Two more meetings are scheduled this week. Pilots had issued a strike notice for actions starting December 11, but management hopes to prevent these, similar to how they avoided a cabin crew strike in December.

The cabin crew strike for December 1-3 was averted after management presented a substantial proposal, which the unions will consult their staff on next month. The airline prioritised avoiding December strikes due to the upcoming holiday season.

The proposal includes financial guarantees and agreements on various work-related aspects. While some unions had reservations, most joined the provisional agreement. Further discussions on the proposal’s details will occur in the next meeting, with possibilities for actions after December remaining, although many sources within the unions doubt the necessity.