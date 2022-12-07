In the next two years, Brussels Airlines will add five Airbus A320neo to the fleet

Next to the three brand new Airbus A320neo (New Engine Option) joining the Brussels Airlines fleet in 2023, the board of directors approved the phase-in of two additional new A320neos for 2024.

“Today, fleet renewal is the most powerful measure to reduce CO2 and noise emissions from flights,” the airline wrote in a press release.

Next to that, the Belgian home carrier is preparing for another successful summer with new destinations in Europe and additional frequencies to European destinations already flown.

Moreover, Brussels Airlines expects its operations in the European sector to grow by 10% next summer. The airline is therefore planning 4 additional aircraft and over 200 additional own staff for next summer.

Fleet renewal for lower carbon footprint

Brussels Airlines aims to reduce its CO2 emissions by half by 2030 compared to 2019. By 2050, the airline wants to be CO2-neutral. Today, fleet renewal is the most powerful measure to reduce CO2 and noise emissions from flights. On top of the three brand new A320neo aircraft joining the Brussels Airlines fleet in 2023, the airline – with the help of the Lufthansa Group – is investing in two additional new A320neo aircraft. The two additional A320neos will leave the Airbus factory in 2024 and will replace older A319 aircraft in the Brussels Airlines fleet.

Expanded summer offer with new destinations

Brussels Airlines is preparing for another successful summer with new destinations for both business and leisure travellers and with additional frequencies to European destinations already flown.

From the start of the IATA summer season on 26 March 2023, Brussels Airlines will offer flights to Billund, Brindisi, Djerba, Monastir, Warsaw and Zurich, all six new or resumed destinations in the airline’s network. To Berlin, Bordeaux, Chania, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Goteborg, Hamburg, Kos, Las Palmas, Lyon, Madrid, Munich, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife, the Belgian home carrier is increasing the number of flights to offer even better connections to Brussels Airlines’ long-haul network for connecting passengers and to optimize travel opportunities for business travellers.