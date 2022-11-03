New developments in view? Rwanda’s President Kagame receives Brussels Airlines CEO and Lufthansa Board Member

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame yesterday received top officials and delegations of Germany and Belgium airline carriers with whom they discussed available opportunities.

The delegations were led by Christina Foerster, a member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG & CCO, also former Chairwoman of Brussels Airlines, and Peter Gerber, current Brussels Airlines CEO. The discussions were attended by Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure, Dr Ernest Nsabimana.

Peter Gerber, the CEO of Brussels Airlines, and his delegation also visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial site at Gisozi, where they paid respect to victims of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi.

Discussion: https://www.aviation24.be/forums/viewtopic.php?p=421079#p421079

Source: KTPress