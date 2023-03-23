Lufthansa Cargo CEO Dorothea von Boxberg moves to the same job at Brussels Airlines

Dorothea von Boxberg is set to become the new CEO of Brussels Airlines. Subject to the pending resolution by the Board of Directors of SN Airholding, Dorothea von Boxberg, who is currently Chairperson of the Executive Board of Lufthansa Cargo AG, will take over in Belgium as of 15 April 2023. In her new role, she will also assume the function of “Representative of the Executive Board to the European Commission.”

Christina Foerster, Member of the Executive Board of the Lufthansa Group and Chair of the Board of Directors of SN Airholding, said:

“I am very pleased that Dorothea von Boxberg, an experienced and skilled airline manager from within Lufthansa Group, is assuming the leadership position at Brussels Airlines. With her extensive knowledge and broad understanding of cargo and passenger airlines, she will continue to drive the successful transformation of Brussels Airlines, Belgium’s national airline, in the coming years.”

The long-term successor for Dorothea von Boxberg at Lufthansa Cargo is to be announced as soon as possible.

Dorothea von Boxberg began her professional career in 1999 at the Boston Consulting Group. In 2007, Dorothea von Boxberg moved to the Lufthansa Group, where she held various management positions. From 2012, she was responsible for Customer Experience Design at Lufthansa Airline. During this time, she and her team introduced a new generation of Business Class seats. In 2015, Dorothea von Boxberg moved to Lufthansa Cargo AG and headed the Global Sales Management department. In 2018, she was appointed to the Executive Board of Lufthansa Cargo AG. Initially, she was responsible for global sales, network planning, product management and product development, and since 2021 she has led Lufthansa Cargo AG as Chairperson of the Executive Board

