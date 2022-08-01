Brussels Airlines launches new safety demo video with Belgian band Hooverphonic

Brussels Airlines released a new safety demonstration video, with the help of the Belgian band Hooverphonic. From today, 1 August, passengers travelling on the airline’s long-haul network will be briefed with a sung safety demonstration.

“For several years, Brussels Airlines is a flying ambassador for Belgium, offering Belgian beers, wines and chocolates and from today, Belgian music is also on board,” the airline wrote in a press release

In order to keep drawing the attention of its passengers to the crucial safety instructions on board, Brussels Airlines has for many years now created creative videos instead of classic safety videos. Until recently, the safety instructions were presented in a humorous animated film. Earlier the Red Devils also gave the instructions.

Press release: Belgian pride Hooverphonic creates a unique song for Brussels Airlines

Fully in line with its long tradition of putting the very best of Belgium on the world map, the national airline took the iconic Belgian band Hooverphonic under her wing.

The result is a four-minute clip with a catchy song supported by a visual gem with subtle references to other Belgian artists such as Magritte. The video was directed by Jan Boon and the technical part was handled by virtual reality production house Studio Regie in Merelbeke.

“The safety instructions we give on board at departure are essential. Safety is our priority but that is not a synonym for bland at Brussels Airlines. For years we have tried to attract the attention of our passengers with humour and creativity. The result of the unique collaboration with Hooverphonic is the perfect example of this. We are very happy that our Belgian pride has taken up the challenge and pulled out all the stops to create a surprising song and clip that will be going around the world from today, says Michel Moriaux, Head of Marketing of Brussels Airlines

Hooverphonic reveals the new song to passengers at Brussels Airport



On 1 August Hooverphonic surprised departing passengers at Brussels Airport with a short and intimate set at one of the gates (A40). During that set, they performed, apart from one of their own songs, the song they created for the Brussels Airlines safety video.

“When Brussels Airlines asked Hooverphonic to write a song with the text of the safety instructions, I really thought it would be impossible. But at the same time, I love that kind of challenge and we went for it. I’m glad I persevered. After a few tries, we are now ready for take-off!, added Alex Callier from Hooverphonic.