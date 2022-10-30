Last trip for “Trident”, the Red Devils plane in Brussels Airlines’ fleet

The “Trident”, the Brussels Airlines plane on the theme of the Red Devils, disappeared from the company’s fleet on Friday. Within days, a new football-themed plane will be unveiled, Brussels Airlines said.

The Airbus A320 “Trident” (registration OO-SNA) has been roaming the skies since April 2016, but its leasing has come to an end. The aircraft took off on Friday for its last trip to St. Athans in Wales to be dismantled.

Brussels Airlines still has several “Belgian Icons” planes (especially on the themes of the Smurfs or Tomorrowland) and the theme of football will not be absent for very long since the successor to the Trident will be presented on November 15, i.e. the day of departure of the Red Devils for the World Cup in Qatar. The selected players and the staff will however fly on board another aircraft of the company.