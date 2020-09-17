Investigation on serious allegations of “harassment and intimidation” among Brussels Airlines cabin crew

On the website of La Libre Belgique, Raphaël Meulders today reports that Brussels Airlines cabin crew members claim to be victims of harassment, intimidation or inappropriate behaviour from their supervisors.

Bert Van Rompaey, Director of Human Resources wrote in a memo to all staff that “the allegations are of such a serious nature that a thorough and neutral investigation is necessary.”

Brussels Airlines thus called on a special investigation team from Lufthansa to carry out a neutral investigation without any influence from Brussels Airlines or its employees.

Meanwhile, a number of employees will be temporarily suspended from their duties until the conclusions of the investigation are known. This should however not be considered as a punitive measure.