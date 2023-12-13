Growing discontent: after pilots and cabin crew, Brussels Airlines faces technicians unrest

Brussels Airlines faces mounting tension as not only cabin crew and pilots but also technicians expressed dissatisfaction with their working conditions.

Union representatives from ACV Puls/CNE and BBTK/Setca confirm plans by the technicians to seek conciliation, indicating a third group considering a strike notice. Both unions highlight escalating tensions and a readiness for action among the staff if conciliation attempts fail.

While two strikes were averted in December due to management proposals, negotiations for cabin crew remain challenging, suggesting prolonged discussions before an agreement is reached. The unions have already obtained an agreement concerning the pilots.