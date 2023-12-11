Fuselage of Brussels Airlines Airbus A330 damaged by truck during ground handling at Abidjan

On Thursday evening, 7 December, the Brussels Airlines Airbus A330-300 (registered OO-SFG) was parked at a gate in Abidjan Airport, Ivory Coast, when a truck hit the fuselage of the aircraft.

When required, this type of truck (ambulift) is dispatched to assist passengers with reduced mobility. A forum member explains that – this time – a sick passenger was being assisted during disembarkation.

Brussels Airlines was forced to cancel return flight SN231 back to Belgium. But also two flights to/from New York JFK (10-11 December) and today’s rotation from Brussels via Banjul and Conakry.

At moment of writing, the aircraft is still grounded in Abidjan.

The following image was published in the aviation24-forum: