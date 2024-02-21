Brussels Airlines flight attendants (again) call for a three-day strike, now between 28 February and 1 March

Passengers of Brussels Airlines will face flight disruptions as flight attendants proceed with their threats, issued before the weekend. Escalating tensions have now resulted in a three-day strike between 28 February and 1 March. Despite previous threats in November and narrowly avoided strikes in December last year, the impasses seem unresolved.

Unions representing the flight attendants today announced the strike. Last week, Didier Lebbe, a union representative from CNE, said that flight attendants are frustrated by the lack of progress in discussions on key issues such as schedules and wages.

Not only cabin crew members, but also pilots and ground staff working for the airline are experiencing stagnation in social negotiations. Yesterday, a first meeting between management and pilots in the presence of a mediator was scheduled.