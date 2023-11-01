First Airbus A320neo for Brussels Airlines touches down at Brussels

Shortly before 13:00 local time, the brand new Airbus A320neo touched down runway 25L. The aircraft – registered OO-SBA – arrived from the Airbus factory in Toulouse, France. A milestone for the Belgian airline as – never before – Brussels Airlines received factory-new aircraft.

“This is an exiting new chapter in the history of the airline, the A320neo is up to 20% more fuel-efficient and also emits 20% less CO2. Thanks to the LEAP-1A engines, the aircraft will produce up to 50% less noise,” the airline said during a well-attended press event.

The A320neo will replace the smaller A319 aircraft in the fleet, carrying more passengers with less fuel. The new aircraft is equipped with 180 seats, OO-SBA is the first of five aircraft that will be delivered to Brussels Airlines.

Maintenance and engineering departments of the airline will now carry out the remaining upgrades in the coming weeks, after which the aircraft will start commercial flights.

An enhanced passenger experience with less cabin noise and a flexible lighting system, Dorothea von Boxberg, CEO of Brussels Airlines proudly announced. A refreshing feat for passengers (and cabin crew) are the luggage compartments (bins): a larger volume in order to carry 60% more carry-on trolleys, who can be placed vertically.

“Brussels Airlines has worked hard on becoming profitable. The first brand-new aircraft for our airline shows the continued support and trust of Lufthansa Group in our team. I would like to thank all our team members working on making Brussels Airlines successful – whether they offer excellent customer service or help us making us more effective. We have come a long way at Brussels Airlines and we are happy that we start picking the fruit of the work,” the CEO added.

In July 2018, the short-lived VLM Airlines Brussels received an all-white Airbus A321-231, ex-Monarch G-ZBAF, which was also registered OO-SBA.

Earlier, between 1947 and 1955, the OO-SBA registration was used by a Sobelair C47.

Airbus press release: Brussels Airlines takes delivery of its first A320neo

Equipped with the Airbus Airspace cabin, the A320neo will take the passenger experience to new highs in comfort, ambience and service. Unique and customisable lighting sets the mood for all phases of the flight, maximising passenger relaxation in the widest and quietest cabin in its class.

The new A320neo will join Brussels Airlines’ all Airbus fleet of 43 aircraft, including 34 A320 Family aircraft and nine A330-300s. Perfectly sized for the European market, the new aircraft will enter into service on the carrier’s short- to medium-haul network.

With over 9,700 orders from more than 130 customers worldwide, the A320 Family is the world’s most popular aircraft.