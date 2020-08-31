Final landing for Brussels Airlines’ Airbus A319 OO-SSC (Star Alliance livery) at Twente Airport

In the morning of 31 August, a Brussels Airlines Airbus A319 (registered OO-SSC) departed Brussels Airport, Belgium, with destination Twente Airport, The Netherlands, on flight number SN9901.

After 21 years of commercial service – operating for Sabena, Khalifa Airways and Brussels Airlines – the Airbus with distinctive Star Alliance livery knows its faith: Dutch aircraft dismantling company Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions (AELS) acquired the aircraft and will disassemble and dismantle the aircraft.

Photographer Niek van der Zande provided Aviation24.be with the following images of Oscar Oscar Sierra Sierra Charlie’s final landing.

Pictures © Niek van der Zande

OO-SSC was known among plane spotters, aviation enthusiasts and frequent flyers as the aircraft sported the distinctive Star Alliance livery. Each member of the Alliance is flying around the world with some aircraft painted in the Star Alliance colours. It remains uncertain whether Brussels Airlines will paint another aircraft in the Alliance’s livery.

© Bram Botterman