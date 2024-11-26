Brussels Airlines’ expansion in Summer 2025 with new destinations, more capacity and additional jobs

Brussels Airlines is gearing up for an expanded summer season in 2025, increasing capacity by 18% compared to summer 2024 and hiring over 370 new employees. The airline will operate a fleet of 50 aircraft, including 11 Airbus A330s for long-haul routes and 39 short- and medium-haul aircraft, supplemented by four Airbus A220s from Air Baltic.

Highlights include a new destination, Funchal (Madeira), weekly direct flights to the island, and increased frequencies to popular destinations in Spain, Portugal, Greece, and beyond. Additionally, routes to Munich and Frankfurt will shift from Lufthansa, while Zurich and Geneva flights will transition from Swiss to Brussels Airlines.

From April till the end of October 2025, Brussels Airlines will operate 11 long-haul aircraft (Airbus A330) and 35 short- and medium-haul aircraft (Airbus A319/320). In addition to its own fleet, 4 Airbus A220 from Air Baltic will operate on behalf of the Belgian carrier during the summer season. This will bring the overall capacity of Brussels Airlines during summer 2025 to 50 aircraft, serving 91 destinations. For reference: in summer 2024, the airline operated 44 aircraft.

Focus on Spain and Portugal on the short-haul network

On the short- and medium-haul network, Brussels Airlines will offer flights to no-less than 71 destinations and offer 18% more capacity compared to summer 2024.

Eyecatcher on the European network is Funchal, the capital city of Madeira, Portugal. As from April 2025 Brussels Airlines will operate weekly direct flights to this island known for its wonderful nature. This is a new destination for Brussels Airlines and will bring the number of destinations in Portugal to four. The airline will also add extra frequencies to Faro and Porto.

Brussels Airlines started flying to Fuerteventura in winter 2024-2025, which will be continued in summer. This will bring the total number of destinations in Spain during summer to 15. The Belgian carrier will also add capacity to Malaga, Barcelona, Valencia and Madrid.

Greece will be served with 9 destinations and capacity to Samos and Lesbos will be increased.

Other destinations that will receive higher frequencies are Vilnius (Lithuania) and Tanger (Morocco). Birmingham (United Kingdom), a destination restarted during the winter season, will become a year-round destination in the network of Brussels Airlines.

Brussels Airlines will also start operating most daily flights from Brussels to Munich and Frankfurt (Germany). These routes shift from Lufthansa to Brussels Airlines. Also, flights from Brussels to Zurich and Geneva (Switzerland) will be transferred from Swiss to Brussels Airlines.

More planes, extra jobs

On the long-haul network, Brussels Airlines will add an 11th Airbus A330-300 aircraft, growing the long-haul fleet larger than ever before in the carrier’s history. Details on the long-haul network for summer 2025 will be announced soon.

In preparation for summer Brussels Airlines is also hiring extra colleagues. The Belgian carrier plans to hire over 370 extra colleagues. Amongst them 190 extra cabin crew members, 50 pilots, 60 ground staff, 40 at Maintenance and Engineering and 20 at the headquarters.

“I’m excited to see Brussels Airlines growing and expanding. Not only are we introducing new destinations, but we’re also adding capacity to our existing network. It offers people more flexibility when planning their summer travels. Last summer, we were in the top 5 most reliable mayor airlines in Europe. We will once again put everything in place to be a reliable partner to bring our guests to your well-deserved holiday destination.”

?- Jan Derycke, Head of Network and Planning, Brussels Airlines