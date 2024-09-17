Brussels Airlines expands Winter 2024-2025 schedule with new destinations and increased frequencies

This upcoming winter season, Brussels Airlines will expand its medium-haul network, adding a new destination and increasing frequencies to several sunny locations. Additionally, the airline will boost capacity to West Africa between October 2024 and March 2025.

Starting in late October, coinciding with the IATA winter season, Brussels Airlines will introduce a new weekly flight to Fuerteventura, Spain, on Sundays. This addition brings the airline’s total number of destinations in the Canary Islands to four.

Furthermore, Athens (Greece) and Krakow (Poland) will now become year-round destinations, with four and three weekly flights, respectively. To extend the summer season, increased frequencies will be offered to popular destinations such as Faro, Lisbon, Porto (Portugal), and Alicante, Malaga, Valencia (Spain). Birmingham (UK) will also be reintroduced, with six weekly flights during the winter months.

West Africa Expansion

Since adding its 10th long-haul Airbus A330 in June 2024, Brussels Airlines continues to grow its African network. This winter, the airline will operate Nairobi (Kenya) four times a week and increase weekly flights to Conakry (Guinea), Freetown (Sierra Leone), and Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso) between October and March. This growth is set to continue, with three more long-haul aircraft joining the fleet in the coming years.