Engine vibration indication forces Brussels Airlines Airbus A330 to return to Brussels

On 22 May, a Brussels Airlines Airbus A330 (registered OO-SFC) operated flight SN357 between Brussels, Belgium and Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of The Congo. Just after crossing the city of Paris in France, however, the pilots headed back after an indication on one engine.

The instruments indicated an abnormal vibration on one of the engines, hence the pilots decided to idle that engine (procedure wise) and had no option than to return to Belgium.

Around 13:00 (UTC +2), the aircraft landed back at Brussels Airport, were – as a precaution – fire fighters awaited the aircraft.

Brussels Airlines spokesperson Joëlle Neeb explains that only the measuring equipment on board noted the vibrations, but that actual vibrations were not felt on board.

A technical inspection and some security checks will now follow. Brussels Airlines assures that the flight will depart for Kinshasa today. A new departure time has been set for 18:40

Meanwhile, passengers have been taken care of, the spokesperson assured.