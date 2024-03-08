Empowering the skies: Brussels Airlines soars with 52% female workforce and strong women leadership on International Women’s Day

On International Women’s Day, Brussels Airlines proudly highlights its commitment to gender equality. The airline boasts a remarkable 52% female workforce, surpassing the European industry average of 41%. Notably, women hold prominent positions within the company, with 45% of top managers and an impressive 67% of the Management Board being women.

While celebrating success, the airline acknowledges variances across departments, emphasising diversity within traditionally male-dominated sectors such as IT, Cockpit, and Maintenance. Despite challenges, Brussels Airlines maintains a higher percentage of female pilots (10%) compared to the industry average of 4%.

Insights from female leaders, such as A330 Captain Lauretta Verbist and Cabin Technician Pascale Slootmans, emphasise the supportive and equal environment cultivated by the airline.

Brussels Airlines’ proactive approach to diversity includes the NTWRKX community, focusing on female empowerment. As part of their efforts, NTWRKX organises a workshop on International Women’s Day to address stereotypes and unconscious biases, fostering an inclusive culture throughout the entire organisation.