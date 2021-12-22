Drunk early in the morning, Belgian actor François Damiens expelled from a Brussels Airlines plane in Toulouse

Belgian actor François Damiens was taken off a plane for his behaviour on 14 December when he was supposed to fly from Toulouse to Brussels on Brussels Airlines flight SN3676 (Airbus A319 registered OO-SSA).

Last Tuesday around 07:00, the captain of the flight leaving Toulouse Blagnac refused to take off while the comedian, apparently under influence of alcohol and very noisy, was on board.

The border police intervened to discreetly get François Damiens out. The actor remained courteous and even offered – unsuccessfully – to pay a breakfast to the officials. The 40-year-old was brought to the hotel (to “rest”) before boarding a subsequent flight.

The incident was not the subject of a complaint.