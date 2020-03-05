[Coronavirus] Strong decline in demand for air travel in Europe urges Brussels Airlines to reduce its flight offer by 23% in Europe

- Further flight reductions in Europe between 8 and 28 March
- In total, the airline reduces its flight offer within Europe by 23%.
Next to the already cancelled 30% of its flight frequencies to and from Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa, Venice, Rome, Bologna and Turin between 2 and 28 March, the Belgian airline now further reduces its flight offer to and from Italy as well as within the rest of Europe between 8 and 28 March. In total, the airline reduces its flight offer within Europe by 23%.
Passengers whose flight is cancelled are being contacted and rebooked on other available flights or they can choose to get a full refund if they do not wish to travel anymore.
Thursday, March 5, 2020