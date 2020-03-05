[Coronavirus] Strong decline in demand for air travel in Europe urges Brussels Airlines to reduce its flight offer by 23% in Europe

  • Further flight reductions in Europe between 8 and 28 March
  • In total, the airline reduces its flight offer within Europe by 23%.
As the overall demand continues to decrease in Italy and in the rest of Europe, the airline is forced to extend the measures and further reduce its flight offer. Because of the rapidly declining demand in air travel within Europe, Brussels Airlines had already taken the decision to reduce flight frequencies on a number of routes in Italy in order to limit the negative economic impact on its business.

Next to the already cancelled 30% of its flight frequencies to and from Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa, Venice, Rome, Bologna and Turin between 2 and 28 March, the Belgian airline now further reduces its flight offer to and from Italy as well as within the rest of Europe between 8 and 28 March. In total, the airline reduces its flight offer within Europe by 23%.

Passengers whose flight is cancelled are being contacted and rebooked on other available flights or they can choose to get a full refund if they do not wish to travel anymore.

Thursday, March 5, 2020

