[Coronavirus] Brussels Airlines requests state aid amid weakened demand

Belgium’s largest airline Brussels Airlines, member of the Lufthansa Group, has requested state aid to be able to recover from the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Count Etienne Davignon, co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Brussels Airlines told Belgian financial weekly Trends/Tendances.

“Without state aid, many airlines will collapse“, Davignon warns. Brussels Airlines is suffering from a weakened demand, as many countries have issued mandatory quarantine measures or have closed their borders.

Belgian Foreign Affairs also advises against all travel abroad: “Countries around the world are taking action to contain the coronavirus and end the pandemic. Many airlines are also drastically reducing the number of flights they offer. Consequently, the risk that Belgian citizens get stuck in a foreign country is becoming a lot higher. We, therefore, advise against any travel abroad.”