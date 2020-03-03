[Coronavirus] Brussels Airlines reduces frequencies to Italy by 30% from 16 to 28 March

Last week, Brussels Airlines decided – because of the rapidly declining demand in air travel within Europe – to reduce flight frequencies between 2 and 14 March on a number of routes to Northern Italy to limit the negative economic impact on its business. As the overall changing demand on the European markets and mainly on Italy continues, the Belgian airline is forced to extend the measures and reduce its flight offer to Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa, Venice, Rome, Bologna and Turin between 16 and 28 March with 30%.

Despite the reduced flight frequencies, Brussels Airlines continues to serve all its destinations in Italy.

Passengers whose flight is cancelled are being contacted and rebooked on other available flights or they can choose to get a full refund, if they do not wish to travel anymore.