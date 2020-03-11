[Coronavirus] Brussels Airlines suspends all its flights to and from Italy between 12 March and 3 April

Brussels Airlines has announced it will suspend all its remaining flights to and from Italy between 12 March and 3 April 2020.

The decision was made following the announcement by the Italian government to implement further quarantine restrictions to contain the further spread of the Coronavirus epidemic and due to national government restrictions.

The flight cancellations are being implemented in the booking systems, and affected passengers will be informed of the changes and rebooking options throughout the day. Guests who have their contact details in their booking file will be proactively informed if their flight is cancelled.

Brussels Airlines passengers who are planning to travel in the coming weeks are recommended to check the current status of their flight on the airline’s website brusselsairlines.com before departure.

In order to respond to the need of its customers for more flexibility in the current circumstances, Brussels Airlines already announced to offer greater flexibility to change travel plans. All the latest information on rebooking and refund options can be found on the airline’s website.

