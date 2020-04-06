[Coronavirus] Brussels Airlines extends the temporary suspension of its flights until 15 May

Originally scheduled for 20 April, Brussels Airlines now delays the restart of its operations to 15 May. “Extraordinary circumstances require extraordinary measures. The worldwide Coronavirus crisis and the ongoing travel restrictions imposed by many countries around the world, oblige Brussels Airlines to review the restart of its operations,” the airline wrote in a press release.

“Customers who have provided their phone number or e-mail address during the booking process will be automatically informed about changes in the flight programme. Furthermore, an extensive goodwill policy for customers is in place, offering passengers the opportunity to postpone their travel plans until latest 30 April 2021. In line with the extension of the flight suspension and a gradual restart of its operations, Brussels Airlines will prolong the temporary technical unemployment for the entire company.”

With restrictions continuing to be enforced by many countries around the globe and the ongoing negative travel advice of the Belgian authorities, Brussels Airlines today decided to extend the temporary suspension of all its flights by four weeks. As a consequence, the Belgian home carrier won’t restart its operations before May 15th. The airline keeps however a minimal flight capacity available for repatriation flights of the government and the transport of humanitarian freight.

Aiming at a stable flight offer as soon as the operations will resume, Brussels Airlines is at present working on a reduced network responding to the needs of business and leisure travellers. As of the moment of the restart of its operations, the airline will in a gradual approach scale up its network offer according to the demand and needs of the markets it serves. More information on the network offered as of May 15th will be communicated soon.

An extensive and flexible goodwill policy for customers

During these very challenging times full of uncertainties, Brussels Airlines offers its passengers high flexibility in terms of rebooking options. Passengers have the time until 31 August to decide on a new travel date that can take place up to 30 April 2021. Next to delaying their travel, passengers can also choose to change their ticket to another destination.

On top of this, Brussels Airlines offers its customers a discount voucher of 50 euros per passenger for a rebooking. Of course rebooking fees will not be charged, regardless of which fare was booked. More information can be found on www.brusselsairlines.com and https://brusselsairlines.flightvoucher.com.

Despite the fact that Brussels Airlines is constantly working on increasing the capacity of its Service Centers, the airline is experiencing an extraordinary high number of customer requests. This unfortunately results in longer waiting times and delays in the processing of customer requests. It is important to note that customers do not need to contact the Brussels Airlines Customer Service before their original flight date. Rebooking is also possible after the planned flight date has passed. Rebookings can be done via the Customer Service Center or travel agencies.

Temporary technical unemployment prolonged for all Brussels Airlines employees

In line with the extension of the temporary suspension of all its flight operations, Brussels Airlines prolongs the full temporary unemployment for the entire company. Exceptions are made for Brussels Airlines employees who cover the repatriation flights, maintain the fleet or prepare the restart of the operations.

“Just like the entire worldwide aviation and tourism sector, also Brussels Airlines is heavily impacted by this unprecedented crisis. Next to our passengers and employees, we should not forget about the many thousands of indirect jobs which are created in Belgium as a result of our Brussels Airlines operations. These companies are suffering too. I would like to take the opportunity and thank the incredible solidarity within the sector. I am convinced that jointly we can emerge from this crisis as an even stronger community.”

Dieter Vranckx – CEO of Brussels Airlines