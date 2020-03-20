[Coronavirus] Brussels Airlines extends free rebooking period until 31 August

Passengers have time until 31 August 2020 to decide on their new travel date and/or destination

Discount of 50 euros for every rebooking

Customers do not have to contact customer service before the original flight date, rebooking also possible afterwards

Rebooking option with discount can be done via customer service or travel agencies

In view of the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the coronavirus, Lufthansa Group Airlines Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Air Dolomiti are meeting their customers’ needs even more closely.

As already announced on 13 March, customers who have tickets for cancelled and existing Brussels Airlines flights can keep these tickets without having to commit to a new flight date straight away. Existing bookings will initially be cancelled, but the ticket and ticket value will remain unchanged and can be extended to a new departure date up to and including 31 December 2020. Customers can also rebook to another destination.

Previously, customers were asked to notify the airlines of their desired rebooking date by June 1, however, this period has been extended by twelve weeks until 31 August 2020, as previously announced for the other airlines of the Lufthansa Group. With this policy extension, Brussels Airlines is responding to the wish of many customers to help make their travel plans more flexible under the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

Of course, rebooking fees will still not be charged, regardless of which fare was booked. Should the rebooked fare be more expensive due to a change of destination (e.g. rebooking from short-haul to long-haul), change of class of travel or similar, an additional payment may be necessary, but Brussels Airlines offers its customers a discount of 50 euros on every rebooking.

This policy applies to tickets booked up to 31 March 2020 included and with a confirmed travel date until 31 December 2020 included.

Currently, the Brussels Airlines Service Centers are experiencing an extraordinarily high number of customer requests. Brussels Airlines is constantly working on increasing the capacity, to cope with the demand. However, there are currently long waiting times, which means that unfortunately processing customer requests can be delayed. It is important to note that customers do not need to contact the Brussels Airlines Customer Service before the original flight date. Rebooking is also possible after the planned flight date has passed. Rebookings can be made via Customer Service Centers or travel agencies.