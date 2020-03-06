[Coronavirus] Brussels Airlines and the other Lufthansa Group airlines introduce flexible rebooking options

General rebooking option for future bookings:

Like many other airlines in Europe, the Lufthansa Group airlines Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Air Dolomiti are now introducing more flexible rebooking options. The new extensive waiver policy for rebooking applies to both existing and future bookings worldwide.

With immediate effect and until 31 March 2020, Brussels Airlines, together with the Lufthansa Group airlines will waive the rebooking fees for all newly booked flights worldwide and offer a one-time rebooking – regardless of the condition of the original booking fare purchased. Passengers can in future rebook to a new travel date until 31 December 2020 without rebooking fees.

Possibility to rebook existing bookings:

The new waiver policy for existing bookings applies worldwide for tickets purchased before 5 March with a travel date up to 30 April 2020. Passengers can rebook to a new date up to 31 December 2020 without any rebooking fee – regardless of the condition of the original booking fare purchased.

Applicable for both waiver policies: The departure and destination airports must be identical. If the original fare is no longer available, the corresponding difference must be paid. The rebooking must be made before the original travel date.

With this new waiver policy, Brussels Airlines and the other Lufthansa Group Airlines are responding to the wish of many customers to help make their travel plans more flexible under the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

And a separate one for low-cost Eurowings

Eurowings introduces flexible rebooking options

Far-reaching goodwill regulations for rebookings

Free rebooking possibility for new bookings until 31 March 2020

Free rebooking until 31 December 2020 for already booked flights with departure date until 30 April 2020

Eurowings now introduces more flexible rebooking options. The new far-reaching goodwill regulations for rebooking apply to both existing and future bookings.

Rebooking option for new bookings:

As of now and until 31 March 2020, Eurowings passengers can rebook newly booked flights once free of charge. Thus, passengers can rebook to a new date within the travel period until 31 December 2020 without any rebooking fee.

Rebooking option for existing bookings:

The goodwill regulation for existing bookings applies to all flights with a departure date up to 30 April 2020. Passengers can rebook once to a new date within the travel period up to 31 December 2020 without any rebooking fee.

For both goodwill arrangements, the rebooking must be issued by 31 May 2020. It is possible to rebook free of charge to a different route than the one originally booked, taking into account any fare differences. These rebookings are possible for all booked flight tickets issued through Eurowings direct channels such as eurowings.com or the Eurowings customer app.

With the new goodwill arrangement, Eurowings is responding to the wish of many customers to be able to make their travel plans more flexible under the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the coronavirus.