Christina Foerster sole Chair of Brussels Airlines parent SN Airholding, which gets two new directors

Previously CEO and CCO of the Belgian airline, Christina Foerster will be appointed chairwoman of the SN Airholding Board of Directors. Together with Jan Smets, she shared the chairmanship until now.

Etienne Davignon (since 2 September 2020) and Jan Smets (effective 24 November 2020) pass the torch on to two other Belgian nationals: Hans Van Bylen, former CEO of Henkel and Catherine Vandenborre, Chief Financial Officer at Elia. Both bring extensive experience to the table. The two appointments are part of the agreement with the Belgian government on the financial stabilisation package that was concluded on 2 September 2020.

Christina Foerster:

“I want to sincerely thank Jan Smets and Etienne Davignon for their immense contributions and dedication. Etienne Davignon has truly helped shape Brussels Airlines from its very beginnings. We welcome Hans Van Bylen and Catherine Vandenborre who without a doubt will be invaluable to the future successes of Brussels Airlines. We are confident that with this new setup of the SN Airholding Board, Brussels Airlines is set to further develop a sustainable future within the Lufthansa Group as one of the four Network Airlines and the Africa specialist within the group, building on the potential of Brussels and Belgium as an important aviation hub and on the decades long experience on the African continent.”

The new board composition will take effect as from 25 November: