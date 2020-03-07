Christina Foerster is back at Brussels Airlines as co-chair with Jan Smets, former Governor of the National Bank of Belgium

Jan Smets will replace Count Etienne Davignon in May as co-Chairman of the Board of Brussels Airlines. Former airline CEO Christina Foerster is taking the other co-Chairmanship in replacement of Thorsten Dirks, who gets other responsibilities with the Lufthansa Group.

Belgian financial newspaper De Tijd revealed on Thursday that the Board of Directors of Brussels Airlines will undergo a change. During the next General Assembly in May, Jan Smets (69), Governor of the National Bank of Belgium until last year, will be proposed as the new co-Chairman of the airline.

Smets will share the Chair with former CEO Christina Foerster, nominated by main shareholder Lufthansa to replace Thorsten Dirks, the former CEO of Eurowings from which Brussels Airlines has been dissociated.

Count Etienne Davignon, who founded Brussels Airlines together with Maurice Lippens on the ashes of bankrupt Sabena, brought Smets onto the board last year to replace Emmanuel van Innis (ex-Engie), the only other Belgian director.

Count Davignon (87) will remain on the Board as a simple Director and intends to find a replacement by the end of the year.

