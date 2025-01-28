Brussels Airlines cancels Kinshasa rotation amid rising tensions in the region

Brussels Airlines has canceled two flights (SN 357 – SN 358) to and from Kinshasa due to rising tensions in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The affected flights include Wednesday’s scheduled departure to the Congolese capital and the return flight that was set to arrive in Brussels on Thursday morning. The airline cited “the current events” in Congo and the “tense situation” in Kinshasa as the reason for its decision. In a brief statement, Brussels Airlines emphasized that it would reassess the security situation before deciding on the resumption of its operations.

The unrest in Kinshasa follows violent protests targeting several embassies, including Belgium’s, as demonstrators reacted to escalating conflict in eastern Congo. On Sunday night, M23 rebels, who are reportedly backed by Rwanda, launched an offensive and entered the city of Goma, a key urban center near the Rwandan border. The group now appears to have gained significant control over the city, further destabilizing the already fragile region. The developments have raised concerns over the safety of international personnel and travel disruptions affecting passengers.

A striking image from the protests captures the severity of the situation, showing burning tires and other debris as demonstrators take to the streets of Kinshasa. The flames and thick smoke illustrate the deep unrest gripping the capital, as anger grows over the situation in the east of the country. With tensions remaining high, Brussels Airlines and other airlines continue to monitor security developments before making further decisions on flights and operations.